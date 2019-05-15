

CTV London





The pedestrian who died after a crash on Highway 6 in Shallow Lake, Ont. has been identified as 54-year-old Mary-Joseph Hill.

The collision happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday between Maplewood Crescent and Spencer Street.

Hill was found without vital signs and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the crash continues and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.