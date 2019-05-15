Featured
OPP identify pedestrian killed in Georgian Bluffs collision
OPP investigate after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Georgian Bluffs. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 11:47AM EDT
The pedestrian who died after a crash on Highway 6 in Shallow Lake, Ont. has been identified as 54-year-old Mary-Joseph Hill.
The collision happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday between Maplewood Crescent and Spencer Street.
Hill was found without vital signs and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the crash continues and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.