LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP issued 162 traffic charges over the Civic Holiday long weekend and 111 of them were for speeding.

Police say three drivers were charged with impaired driving, two were charged with distracted driving and three seatbelt charges were laid.

Five drivers were also charged for failing to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks that were at the side of the highway assisting motorists.

OPP is reminding citizens of the important role they play in saving lives and acknowledges the many safe drivers who contribute to the safety of Ontarians.