Middlesex OPP say they've recovered a stolen handgun during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Police pulled over a car on Medway Road near Richmond Street around 9 p.m.

Police say the 25-year-old driver's license was suspended.

He was arrested and charged with numerous other offences.

• Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana

• Driving While Ability Impaired - motor vehicle (Drug)

• Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition

• Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Carrying concealed weapon

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

• Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

The London man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.