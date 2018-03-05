Featured
OPP find stolen handgun during traffic stop
CTV London
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 3:36PM EST
Middlesex OPP say they've recovered a stolen handgun during a traffic stop Saturday night.
Police pulled over a car on Medway Road near Richmond Street around 9 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old driver's license was suspended.
He was arrested and charged with numerous other offences.
• Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana
• Driving While Ability Impaired - motor vehicle (Drug)
• Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime
• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition
• Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon
• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
• Carrying concealed weapon
• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
• Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
• Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition
The London man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.