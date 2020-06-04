MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ON -- OPP say they executed search warrants at six illegal cannabis storefronts located in Middlesex Center, after a request from the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), Middlesex County OPP executed Cannabis Act search warrants in relation to illicit cannabis storefronts in Middlesex Centre.

The illegal cannabis storefronts are located on Carriage Road, on land adjacent to, and owned by Oneida Nation.

The OPP say they continue to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services. This strategy will reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations. The focus of the strategy is to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.