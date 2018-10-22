

The Canadian Press





The Progressive Conservative government says it will continue to fund overdose-prevention sites in the province, which a local health official applauded.

The facilities' name and focus will change, though.

Local medical officer of heatlh, Chris Mackie, Tweeted that it looks like the new model will be based on London's temporary site, which already meets expectations of connection with healthcare, housing and addictions treatment.

He says the new name of the sites will be consumption and treatment services facility.

Elliott says a review of the sites has concluded the existing model must include a longer-term goal of helping drug users receive treatment and rehabilitation services.

She says the province will approve a total of 21 overdose-prevention sites.

"This is what needs to be done. Thank you to everyone who has advocated for harm reduction strategies in battling," Mayor Matt Brown Tweeted.



