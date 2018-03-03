

Roughly three weeks after it opened its doors, London's Temporary Overdose Prevention Site (TOPS) possibly saved the lives of two patients.

A tweet sent out by the medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit, Dr. Chris Mackie, late Saturday afternoon stated that staff at the facility had to resuscitate two people.

Today, for the first time, staff resuscitated two people after they consumed drugs at #ldnont's Temporary Overdose Prevention Site. Oxygen was given by a nurse; naloxone was not required. 1/ pic.twitter.com/NNvKHLEY76 — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) March 3, 2018

The pair had consumed drugs at the facility.

Oxygen had to be given by a nurse. The life-saving drug naloxone was not required.

Dr. Mackie also tweeted that the TOPS facility at 186 King Street saw over 300 visits by patients before any overdose or medical intervention required.