LONDON, ONT. -- As of 12:01 a.m. Londoners will have fewer restrictions imposed on them as Ontario moved into Step 2 of its reopening plan.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes with Step 2 is that personal care services -- where face coverings can be worn at all times -- such as haircuts, can now reopen at 25 per cent capacity.

London and area businesses get couple extra days of looser restrictions as Step 2 was originally slated for July 2.

In order to move into Step 2 the province set a vaccination target of 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent fully vaccinated.

Another major change is that outdoor sports games and events can welcome spectators at 25 per cent capacity.

That’s good news for the London Majors who have their home opener in just nine days.

Changes under Step 2 of the Reopening Roadmap

Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to 25 people, up from 10 under Step 1

Indoor social gatherings and organized public events for up to five people

Outdoor dining for up to six people per table

Essential and other select retail permitted at 50 per cent capacity

Non-essential retail capacity at 25 per cent

Stores in shopping malls open, with restrictions

Larger indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres

Overnight camps

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor fitness classes are capped at the number of people who can maintain 3 metres of distance

Public libraries permitted at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor meeting and event spaces at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor amusement and water parks at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor sports games, leagues and events at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor cinemas, performing arts, live music events and attractions at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways at 25 per cent capacity

In order to move into Step 3 Ontario needs to have 70-80 per cent of adults with one dose and 25 per cent fully vaccinated, a threshold that has already been passed.

For more information on Ontario Roadmap to Reopening follow this link.