A representative from the Ontario government was at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre on Friday to hear about concerns from front-line correctional officers.

Parliamentary Assistant Belinda Karahalios was at the London, Ont. facility to hear concerns about staff and inmate safety and provide an update on plans to improve the situation.

"We are meeting directly with staff because their perspectives are essential as we improve conditions and make their jobs safer," Karahalios said in a statement.

The province was also looking for feedback on initiatives already underway at EMDC, including; a new canine unit, increased random cell searches, a dedicated hospital escort team pilot, increased doctors' hours, the hiring of two new social workers, new drug detection kits and an ion scanner pilot to identify contraband.

The government is holding meetings at institutions across the province throughout August and September.