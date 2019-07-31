

A London jail guard's Charter of Rights application saying he has suffered an unreasonable delay in court has been turned down.

Leslie Lonsbary is one of two correctional officers charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to Adam Kargus, who died at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre in Oct. 2013.

In her decision Wednesday, Justice Renee Pomerance said the 67 months Lonsbary has waited for a decision is "still reasonable" given a number of "twists and turns...necessitating multiple proceedings" in the case.

The first trial for Lonsbary and Stephen Jurkus ended with no decision for Lonsbary - resulting in a mistrial - and a not guilty verdict for his coworker.

Both men had pleaded not guilty in the trial, which lasted for three weeks.

Anthony George pleaded guilty in 2017 to second-degree murder in the beating death of Kargus, who was his cell mate at EMDC.

Lonsbary's re-trial is slated to begin in September.