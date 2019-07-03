

The Coroner's inquest into the death of 47-year-old Michael Fall at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre is set to begin this September in St. Thomas.

Fall died on July 30, 2017 while he was an inmate at the London, Ont. facility.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the inquest is expected to last five days and hear testimony from 14 witnesses.

It will be held at the Elgin County Courthouse and begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2019.