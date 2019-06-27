

CTV London





The latest inmate to die inside London’s troubled jail has been identified.

He is 29 year old Chase Blanchard, of London. Blanchard was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday June 22.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His friends and family have expressed condolences and disbelief on his Facebook page over the last few days, with his funeral to take place on Friday.

The coroner’s office is investigating his death but no details have been released regarding the cause of death.

Blanchard’s death marks the 15th inmate death at the jail in the last ten years.

Another inmate died at EMDC back in April.