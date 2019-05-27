

CTV London





Almost two years after he died at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, it was announced Monday an inquest will probe the death of Michael Fall.

Dr. Rick Mann, Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region, said the date and location of the inquest will be announced at a later time.

The 47-year-old Fall, a father of one, died on July 30, 2017 while in custody at EMDC.

Whenever an inmate dies at a provincial jail an inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Mann said the inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Fall's death.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing any future deaths.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke will preside as inquest coroner.