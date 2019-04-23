

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





The family of a man who died after being rushed to hospital from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre last month is planning a candlelight vigil in his memory.

Sean William ‘Junior’ Tourand-Brightman, 33, died on March 31 after being transported to hospital in critical condition.

The vigil will be held outside EMDC on Exeter Road on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

“The family of Sean Tourand-Brightman invites anybody with tragedy…or any issue,” Brightman’s father Winston Brightman said.

He also thanked the community for the support his family has received since his son’s death, which is the 14th at the jail in the last decade. Brightman said at his son's visitation hundreds turned out.

He said he is still waiting on the cause of death. “We haven’t gotten a toxicology report back for my son."

Winston Brightman said his son had “three beautiful little girls” and was looking forward to having his case resolved in less than two weeks when he died.

“They had a treatment centre for him. He was anxious to get out.”

He said the shock and grief of his son’s death cause him to cry every day. “We aren’t supposed to bury our children.”

Winston Brightman said the vigil will be “all about peace.”