

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario is increasing the maximum claim that can be filed in small claims court to $35,000.

The government says currently any claim over $25,000 has to proceed in the Superior Court of Justice.

The goal is to get cases resolved more quickly than in the higher courts, which can take years.

It will also allow people to hire paralegals, law students, or self-represent instead of spending money to hire a lawyer.

Attorney General Doug Downey says the changes take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The claims limit of $25,000 has been in place since 2010 when it was increased from the previous $10,000.