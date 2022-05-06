Ontario Green Party leader making a stop in London

The leader of the Ontario Green party will be in London, Ont. Friday morning to make an announcement.

On day three of the provincial election campaign, Mike Schreiner will be at an animal hospital on Aldersbrook Road for what the party describes as a “major climate and jobs announcement”

The White Hills Animal Hospital is home to a 27 kW net metering system that was installed by a local solar company.

The announcement is expected to take place at 11 a.m., followed by a tour of the solar installation and canvassing in London North Centre.