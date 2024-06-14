Ontario Fire Marshal's office notified after structure fire at century home

A fire at a century home in Middlesex Centre Friday morning has closed down a section of Carriage Road.

According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive after fire broke out just before 8 a.m.

The fire was spotted by a Middlesex volunteer fire fighter who happened to be driving by in his personal vehicle. He was able to tend to three people who got out of the home.

According to Delaware fire, those three people ended up being taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to CTV News London's Sean Irvine, heavy smoke could be seen from quite a distance away and a car next to the home has also been destroyed.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified but it's not clear yet whether or not an investigator will attend.

The public is asked to avoid the area. There is no word on how the fire started.