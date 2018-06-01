

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - As the finish line to the Ontario election campaign draws closer, the leaders of the three main political parties fan out across the province today.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will head north, with campaign stops in Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Kapuskasing.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will start her day with a phone interview on the National Public Radio network in the United States to discuss the impact of U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, then will hold events in Hamilton, Waterloo and Mississauga.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath begins her day in the Toronto area, then heads south to St. Catharines and Welland.

On the campaign trail yesterday, Ford denied breaking a promise to release a fully costed platform ahead of the June 7 election even as his rivals criticized an online list of Progressive Conservative promises as vague and fiscally imprudent.

Ford said his the only party that is fiscally responsible and repeated a pledge to hire an auditing firm to find billions in "efficiencies."