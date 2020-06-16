LONDON, ONT -- This year marks the 10th Anniversary of ONERUN an founder Theresa Carriere is once again set to run 100km to raise funds and awareness, but she will be doing so all on her own due to COVID-19.

Carriere, a breast cancer survivor, founded ONERUN back in 2010. Since then the annual campaign has raise more $1.2-million for cancer patient care.

On Friday Carriere will be making the 100km run however this year her route will not be made public as she is running alone for safety purposes.

Support can be shown by following her progress online where donations can also be made.

As for this year’s local survivors being honoured, they will run their own individual 10km routes also on Friday.

All money raise goes to cancer support programs at ChildCan and Wellspring.