

Elgin County, CTV London





A two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning has sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Talbot Line between Furnival Road and Mistele Road, just southwest of West Lorne.

Around 7:30 a.m., members of the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police, West Elgin Fire Department and Elgin-St. Thomas Emergency Medical Services responded to the collision.

The investigation thus far has revealed that a tractor trailer traveling westbound on Talbot Line collided with an eastbound sport utility vehicle.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, with the driver suffering minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are on scene and will be assisting in the investigation.

Talbot Line is expected to be closed to traffic between Furnival Road and Mistele Road until early Sunday afternoon.