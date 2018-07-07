Featured
One person seriously hurt in Bruce County crash
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 5:22PM EDT
South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Bruce County Road 3 just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say that one person suffered life threating injuries as a result of the collision and was airlifted to a London hospital.
OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation members are assisting South Bruce OPP with the investigation.
Police say that Bruce County Road 3 has been closed in Elderslie Township, to protect emergency first responders.
The investigation is in the early stages.