LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police were able to rescue one person from a fire in downtown Simcoe Monday night; however a second occupant did not survive.

An officer was on patrol in downtown Simcoe, Ont. when they noticed a fire in an apartment on Culver Street.

Two officers entered the building and were able to rescue one person found inside.

Once firefighters were on scene and second occupant was located inside the building.

The individual was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The condition of the person rescued was not immediately known.

The Ontario Fire Marshaal’s office has been notified and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An update is expected later Tuesday.