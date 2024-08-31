What's open and closed in London on Labour Day

The summer may be winding down, but long weekend activities are just ramping up.

The City of London has plenty planned for the Labour Day long weekend, but there are come closures to keep in mind as well.

OPEN

Free recreational programs offered by the City of London at local community centres, including swimming, badminton, tennis, open gym, science workshops, arts and crafts, and more

Outdoor spray pads

City-operated golf courses

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

The following Beer Store locations: 1600 Dundas St. E., 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., (drive-thru only), 1199 Oxford St. W., 1080 Adelaide St. N.

Pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

The Factory (Holiday hours)

Storybook Gardens

East Park

Boler Mountain (Holiday hours)

London Children’s Museum (Holiday hours)

Movie theatres

Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED