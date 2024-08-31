LONDON
    What's open and closed in London on Labour Day

    The summer may be winding down, but long weekend activities are just ramping up.

    The City of London has plenty planned for the Labour Day long weekend, but there are come closures to keep in mind as well.

    OPEN

    • Free recreational programs offered by the City of London at local community centres, including swimming, badminton, tennis, open gym, science workshops, arts and crafts, and more
    • Outdoor spray pads
    • City-operated golf courses
    • London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
    • The following Beer Store locations: 1600 Dundas St. E., 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., (drive-thru only), 1199 Oxford St. W., 1080 Adelaide St. N.
    • Pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
    • The Factory (Holiday hours)
    • Storybook Gardens
    • East Park
    • Boler Mountain (Holiday hours)
    • London Children’s Museum (Holiday hours)
    • Movie theatres
    • Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

     

    CLOSED

    • All LCBO locations
    • No garbage or recycling pickup
    • Most grocery stores (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
    • Banks
    • Government offices
    • Canada Post offices and mail pickup/delivery
    • Outdoor swimming pools and wading pools (closed for the season on Aug. 30)
    • London Police Services Reporting Centre
    • All London Public Library locations
    • Masonville Mall
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre

