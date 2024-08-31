Three people saved by Kincardine Volunteer Auxiliary Coastguard Unit
Members of the South Bruce OPP responded to a marine incident last weekend.
On Aug. 23, OPP were contacted about a marine incident on Lake Huron off the shore of Boiler Beach Road in Huron-Kinloss.
At approximately 8:35 p.m., three individuals were reported overdue by their family on Lake Huron.
Police launched a search for the individuals and determined their canoe had capsized, causing them to swim for over an hour.
Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC), OPP Emergency Response Team, Fire, and Bruce County EMS assisted in the investigation.
The individuals were located in the water by the Kincardine Volunteer Auxiliary Coastguard Unit and brought to shore.
EMS transported one individual to hospital for observation. The three individuals were wearing their lifejackets.
The South Bruce OPP would like to remind the public that the only lifejacket that will save your life is the one you are wearing.
