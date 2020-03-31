LONDON, ONT -- The cause of a house fire in Norfolk County is under investigation and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Norfolk County OPP shared videos on Twitter of the fire around 11 p.m. near Townsend which showed the house engulfed in flames.

Concession Road 6 was closed for several hours between Highway 24 and Old Highway 24 while crews battled the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home and prevented it from spreading to a nearby residence.

No one was injured in the fire, but one person was arrested after fleeing.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says an aerial drone was used to track a person who fled the scene claiming they were carrying a firearm.

There is no word on any charges or how the person was connected to the fire.

The cause remains under investigation and a damage estimate has not been released.