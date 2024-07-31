LONDON
    • Police presence at Goderich waterfront

    An undated image of Lake Huron from Goderich, Ont. (CTV News file photo) An undated image of Lake Huron from Goderich, Ont. (CTV News file photo)
    Huron OPP are notifying the public of an increased police presence at the Goderich pier.

    Around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, OPP posted to social media that there is an increased presence at the water front and that there is no threat to public safety.

    CTV News reached out to police and were told more information would be released when it becomes available.

