London police gangs section lays charges in October shooting

    (Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)
    A shooting in October saw London Police Service Guns and Gangs Section lay charges today.

    Tadas James Bickus, 39, of Toronto has been identified, and charged with discharge of a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner among other charges.

    The shooting on Saturday, October 28, took place at approximately 4 a.m. at a residence on Corley Drive.

    Bickus is described as a whie male, standing approximately 6’3”, weighing 329 pounds, heavy set with green eyes, short blonde hair and light brown scruffy facial hair – police are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.

    If he is seen, he is considered to be armed and dangerous – call 9-1-1 immediately. 

