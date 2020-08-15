LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a male suffered non-life threatening injuries following an early morning shooting Saturday.

Police say it happened around 5:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of Dundas Street.

The male victim was taken to hospital for treatment and released.

London police arrested and charged a male and female jointly with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police seized $80,000 worth of drugs as well as a large quantity of Canadian Currency.

Police are still looking for the shooting suspects.

They are both described as:

• male, dark complexion, medium build, approximately 6 foot, 180 lbs, wearing grey sweat pants, and a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up

The investigation continues.