One person dead after multi-vehicle crash

One person from London is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Oxford Township over the weekend.

Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, OP responded to a three-vehicle crash at a Highway 19 address north of Sweaburg Road.

According to police, the crash involved an SUV with one occupant, a motor vehicle with one occupant and a mini van with five occupants.

The driver of the motor vehicle, a 32-year-old from London, Ont. was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The five occupants of the mini van were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver the SUV was uninjured.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation and police are asking anyone that may have been travelling along Highway 401 in the eastbound lanes from London and exited onto Highway 19 is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.