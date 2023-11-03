LONDON
London

    • One person dead after crash involving dirt bike in Elgin County: OPP

    Emergency responders were called to Marsh Line, west of Dutton, Friday evening.

    Initial reports indicated there was a serious collision involving two vehicles on Marsh Line near Coyne Road around 7 p.m.

    Elgin OPP, as well as local fire crews and paramedics, responded.

    Marsh Line was closed for several hours between Coyne and Dunborough Roads while police conducted their investigation.

    OPP reported that one individual died as a result of the crash that involved an SUV and a dirt bike.

    The name of the deceased will not be released out of respect for the family, according to OPP.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

