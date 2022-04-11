One new COVID death reported by MLHU, LHSC staff cases on the rise

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 and 266 additional lab-confirmed cases over the past three days.

The latest death was a man in his 80s who was associated with a retirement home.

Of the new cases, 107 were from Saturday, 100 were from Sunday and 59 were reported Monday.

Majority of the active cases continue to be in the City of London, followed by Strathroy-Caradoc, Thames Centre, Middlesex Centre and North Middlesex.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 47 inpatients with COVID-19 with five or fewer in the adult critical care unit.

There are five or fewer inpatients in Children’s Hospital with zero in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting 288 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 140 workers with the virus.