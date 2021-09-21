One million pounds of plastic 'recovered' in Bluewater region
All those yogurt containers, shampoo and detergent bottles being recycled in Midwestern Ontario, are finding new life, thanks to a new partnership between four Huron-Perth businesses.
“It’s pretty cool to see everything you put in your blue box in South Huron and southwestern Ontario, stay here, and get put back in the ground,” says Mike Lovie, from Bluewater Pipe in Huron Park.
First, recycling bins from Huron, Perth, Lambton and Middlesex counties end up at Bluewater Recycling Association’s sorting facility in Huron Park. There, they meticulously sort your recyclables, by robot, and by hand. Then they bale and send all the yogurt containers, shampoo and detergent bottles, better known as high density polyethylene (HDPE) to EFS Plastics in Listowel.
Bales of high density polyethylene (HDPE) at EFS plastics in Listowel, Sept. 21, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News)“We shipped over a million pounds in the past 14 months or so,” says Francis Veilleux, President of the municipally owned, Bluewater Recycling Association.
At EFS Plastics, they shred, clean and pelletize the hard plastic into this plastic resin, which is then sent back to Huron Park where two companies, Exi-Plast Custom Moulding, and Bluewater Pipe, turn those tiny pellets into things like traffic cones and farm drainage pipe.
“Seven years ago we were using 100 per cent virgin material. Now, I can honestly say we’re using over 50 per cent fully recycled content and we’re really proud of that,” says Jeff Lang, President of Exi-Plast.
“About 150 grams of pellets go into making about 1/3 of a three foot piece of pipe. So, about 1/3 of our product is made from recycled materials,” says Mike Lovie.
The closed loop plastic partnership has “recovered” over a million pounds of Number 2 HDPE plastic over the past year. At Bluewater Pipe alone, that’s been converted into six million feet of drainage pipe.
High density polyethylene turned into plastic resin pellets at EFS plastics in Listowel, Ont., Sept 21, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News)
“We’re also reducing our carbon footprint by keeping this as local as possible. It maximizes that and what’s really great is the relationship with these other companies and the commitment to a local circle economy,” says Martin Vogt, CEO of EFS Plastics.
Before setting up this four-way partnership, Number 2 plastic from Midwestern Ontario was being sent all over Ontario and North America. Now, it stays within roughly a one hour drive of where it was collected.
“We want to do this with every commodity we have. It’s not possible with everything. Number 1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PTE) plastic water bottles is one. We send that to Ice River and Bluewater Mountain Plastic in Feversham, where they make brand new bottles out of them. A lot of the paper and cardboard we recycle stays, generally within the area, to paper mills. The steel typically goes to Hamilton. Aluminum has to go to the United States, which is where all the markets are. Most of the commodities, we try to keep as local as possible,” says Bluewater Recycling’s, Veilleux.
All four companies vow to continue their partnership as long as it’s feasible, and hopefully expand it to other commodities and companies in the region.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
Biden congratulates Trudeau on election win
U.S. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate his election win, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
LIVE at 3:30 MDT | Shandro to be replaced as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle: sources
Tyler Shandro will be out as health minister Tuesday afternoon as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle, sources tell CTV News.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Early election gamble backfires': Here's a look at some international headlines day after Canada election
As Canadians are waking up to more of the same after Justin Trudeau managed to hold on to power following Monday's election, international media reacted to the prime minister's 'gamble.'
Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a trip exploring national parks with her fiancé, according to the FBI in Denver.
Multiple unvaccinated pregnant women battling COVID-19 in ICUs, B.C. health officials say
There are a number of young pregnant women battling COVID-19 in intensive care units across B.C., all of them unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 COVID-19 cases; active infections drop
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections declined.
-
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
Here are the federal election results for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
-
Kitchener man charged with attempted murder
Waterloo regional police have charged a Kitchener man with attempted murder in connection to an incident near Riverbend Drive.
Windsor
-
Local election results: Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings
After 36 days of campaigning, it appears the federal election results in Windsor-Essex didn’t change much.
-
Essex Conservative MP-elect Chris Lewis thrown from horse on election day
Instead of celebrating his Conservative victory in Essex, Chris Lewis is recovering after getting thrown off a horse.
-
Premier Doug Ford visits Wheatley explosion area
The province has hired a consulting firm to conduct a technical analysis of the downtown Wheatley area where a major explosion occurred.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating crash involving OPP cruiser that sent 3 to hospital in New Tecumseth
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and an SUV in New Tecumseth that sent three people, including an officer, to the hospital.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 17 new cases on eve of vaccine certificate taking effect
On the eve of Ontario's vaccination certificate coming into effect, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases.
-
Federal Election Roundup: Who will represent ridings across Barrie and surrounding areas
The polls closed across Barrie and the region Monday night, and results poured in quickly, with several familiar faces reclaiming their ridings.
Northern Ontario
-
Disturbing video shows North Bay students shouting pro-Hitler, anti-Semitic slogans
North Bay Police and the city’s French Catholic school board are responding to a cellphone video that shows a group of students shouting anti-Semitic slogans on a school field.
-
Hit-and-run suspect on the loose after series of crashes around Sudbury: police
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge area as they search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Watson pushes for free transit for all riders in December
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he will be pushing to make transit service in the city free for all riders this December.
-
LRT train had already derailed before reaching station but kept going: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the LRT train that derailed west of Tremblay Station on Sunday actually derailed before reaching the station but kept going until it had passed the rail bridge over Riverside Drive.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop back below 500 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 46 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases is back below 500.
Toronto
-
Toronto about to be hit with 'significant rainfall' as multi-day storm moves in
Environment Canada is warning that some parts of the city could see up to 75mm of rain and that thunderstorms and flooding are a possibility.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Ontario premier releases statement one day before COVID-19 vaccine certificate is implemented
Premier Doug Ford is acknowledging concerns about civil liberties as the province gets set to implement a vaccine passport system but he says that the “greater concern” remains shutting down businesses amid a “sudden surge” in cases.
Montreal
-
Quebec government considering special law to prevent anti-vaxx protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to them.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on language law Bill 96.
-
Quebec records nine new deaths as COVID-19 cases rise by 587
Quebec is reporting 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 404,291 since the start of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
Winnipeg
-
State of emergency extended in Manitoba for what could be the final time
The Manitoba government is once again extending the state of emergency that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, this could be the final extension.
-
Winnipeg restaurant fined $40K for defying health restrictions; closed to in-person dining
A restaurant in Winnipeg that was fined $40,000 for breaking public health orders is now closed to in-person dining.
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 close contact identification protocols changing in Manitoba schools
Public health and Manitoba education officials are changing protocols for how close contacts to COVID-19 cases in schools are identified and managed.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet: sources
Government sources have confirmed to CTV News that Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro will no longer be in charge of the portfolio.
-
Special meeting of Calgary city council called to discuss COVID-19
A special meeting of Calgary's city council has been called for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the response to the pandemic, along with a confidential personnel matter.
-
Alberta asks feds for help transferring ICU patients out of province
Alberta has asked the federal government for help transporting critically ill patients out of the province for care and bringing in ICU staff, registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30 MST
LIVE at 3:30 MST | Shandro to be replaced as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle: sources
Tyler Shandro will be out as health minister Tuesday afternoon as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle, sources tell CTV News.
-
'The system failed,' says partner of slain Alta. woman, toddler
Hundreds of people attended court in a small western Alberta town on Tuesday morning for the first appearance of a man charged in the double homicide of a young woman and her toddler.
-
Publication ban lifted on Edmonton teacher convicted of sexual assault, sexual interference
Alyssa Tungul was found guilty in July but Justice Susan Bercov initially issued a publication ban on her identity.
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Video shows island 'moving' in optical illusion off Vancouver Island
A video of an island seemingly "moving" off the coast of Vancouver Island is making waves on the internet.
-
Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding still too close to call as NDP, Conservatives poised to unseat Greens
More than 12 hours since the polls closed, a Vancouver Island riding remains in limbo with the preliminary results still too close to call.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province’s COVID-19 response.