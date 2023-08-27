'One margarita, two margarita': London, Ont. Taco Fest a big success
Sunday is the last day of London’s Taco Fest, and organizers said this year was a huge success.
“We’re celebrating the love of tacos. This is the sixth edition of the London Taco Fest, so we have many vendors here. We have authentic tacos, we have fusion tacos, we have churros, we have a lot of desserts here – we have competitions going on,” said organizer Pablo Tovar.
London showed up for a cultural celebration of one of Mexico’s most famous dishes, plus other delicious local eats, margaritas and music.
Taco Fest also had a lucha libre show, mariachi, Taco Fest beer, and a taco and hot sauce contest.
If you’re looking for something to do Sunday night, the event runs until 9 p.m. at Covent Garden Market's Rotary Square, located at 130 King St.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears Hay River, West Point First Nation
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
A 21-year-old white man fatally shot three Black people in Florida with guns bought legally despite his once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam, the local sheriff said Sunday.
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
'It's really hard': Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Galyna Danyliuk knew she would miss her daughter and grandsons when they fled to Canada shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but she felt it was best she stay behind to protect their family home.
'Don't chop me down': 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project
A plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike would allow developers to build a pair of 200-metre skyscrapers in Jingu Gaien and mow down trees in one of the city's few green areas. The planned redevelopment is expected to take more than a decade to finish, and has seen mounting opposition from conservationists, civic groups and local residents.
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
'Staggering security breach' at London's Metropolitan Police sees officer data stolen
London's Metropolitan Police force says it has stepped up security after a company that holds details of its officers and staff was hacked.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
-
Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building
Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.
-
72-year-old Hanover man charged with attempted murder
Hanover police say a 72-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in the head at close range using a flare gun.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor Salt workers ratify new collective agreement, ending strike
After 192 days on strike, a new tentative agreement has been ratified between Windsor Salt and its employees, the president of Unifor Local 1959 said on Sunday.
-
EF0 tornado confirmed in Windsor, Ont.: Northern Tornadoes Project
A large funnel cloud seen over the region on Aug. 24 has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project.
-
Ouellette Avenue house fire causes $100K in damage
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after occupants of an Ouellette Avenue residence returned home on Saturday afternoon and discovered a fire in a basement bedroom.
Barrie
-
Remembering the victims of a crash that killed 6 people in Barrie one year ago
It was just one year ago, but the immense pain for six families and their friends touched by tragedy has not subsided.
-
No injuries in late-night fire in Barrie
Fire crews in Barrie were busy putting out a fire at a home late Saturday night.
-
Motorcycle ride honours fallen first responders
A multi-day charity motorcycle ride in honour of fallen first responders wrapped up this weekend in Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Capital Pride Parade draws thousands of people to downtown Ottawa
The streets of downtown Ottawa were filled with rainbow colours, songs and celebrations on a sunny Sunday afternoon, for the annual Capital Pride Parade.
-
OPP pull over vehicle on Highway 401 after child spotted walking around inside
A driver is looking at several tickets after police stopped a crowded vehicle on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
-
11 things to do in Ottawa for free in September
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 11 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of September.
Toronto
-
'It’s sickening': Mom cries for justice as deaths possibly tied to alleged suicide salesman rise over 100
The British mom of a TikTok star is coming forward demanding justice after she found out her daughter died using a suicide kit allegedly sold by a Canadian man, as deaths possibly tied to Kenneth Law rise to over 100.
-
Is your pet on the list? The most popular dog and cat breeds in Toronto in 2023
A new report reveals Toronto’s most common dog and cat breeds.
-
Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
Montreal
-
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Rescue operation to find boat carrying six people adrift on Montreal river
Montreal firefighters are searching for a boat carrying six people adrift on the Saint Lawrence River.
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
-
‘Is this the moment?” Country music superstar Keith Urban does gender reveal for N.S. couple
A Nova Scotia couple that attended this weekend's YQM Festival in Dieppe drove home Sunday with memories they will never forget, as well as quite the souvenir.
-
Back to school expenses leave some parents with little to spare
With September just around the corner, there’s concern by some non-profit groups supporting families heading back to school.
Winnipeg
-
1,700 MPI workers set to strike Monday: Union
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees will be hitting the picket line Monday as negotiations between the public insurer and the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) broke down last week.
-
Liquor Mart employees to return to work as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 21st homicide of 2023
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection to the city’s most recent homicide early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
First year post-secondary students move into U of C
The University of Calgary opened up its doors ahead of the new school year to nearly 2,000 students, planning to live on campus.
-
STARS Air Ambulance transports 71-year-old to hospital following motorcycle crash south of Glennifer Lake
A 71-year-old man is in life-threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon south of Glennifer Lake, Alberta.
-
Calgary brigade heading for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations
As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton actives extreme weather response
With hot temperatures expected to last into the coming week, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response to help keep vulnerable citizens safe.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
-
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
Vancouver
-
1,500 buildings assessed by Canada Task Force 1 in West Kelowna, Shuswap
The Vancouver-based disaster response team Canada Task Force 1 has completed 1,506 rapid damage assessments in the wildfire-ravaged West Kelowna and North Shuswap areas, allowing residents to find out if their homes are safe to return to.
-
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.