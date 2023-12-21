One injured in Sarnia firearms incident
Sarnia police say a victim received treatment for a gunshot wound injury Wednesday night after a firearms incident.
Police responded to the scene in the area of White Circle and Tashmoo Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
Police say a victim was treated for minor injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.
There is an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Sarnia Police Service.
