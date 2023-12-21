LONDON
London

    • One injured in Sarnia firearms incident

    The Sarnia Police Service responded to a firearms related incident in the area of White Circle and Tashmoo Avenue in Sarnia, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Source: Google Maps) The Sarnia Police Service responded to a firearms related incident in the area of White Circle and Tashmoo Avenue in Sarnia, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Source: Google Maps)

    Sarnia police say a victim received treatment for a gunshot wound injury Wednesday night after a firearms incident.

    Police responded to the scene in the area of White Circle and Tashmoo Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

    Police say a victim was treated for minor injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

    There is an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

    Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Sarnia Police Service.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News