LONDON, ONT -- Thursday afternoon a collision east of Ingersoll between a transport truck and a vehicle left one person dead.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Folden’s Line and Clarke Road around 3 p.m. for a reported collision.

Police say the transport was northbound on Folden’s Line when it collided at the intersection with a vehicle which was westbound on Clarke Road.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where they eventually succumbed to those injuries.

The driver of the transport was not injured.

Police closed the area for several hours Thursday evening to investigate the crash.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.