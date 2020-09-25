LONDON, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique shared on twitter a video of the moment OPP officers located a missing 6-year-old Ontario boy in a wooded area with the help of their helicopter.

It was Tuesday evening when the boy wandered from his home on Mapleport Cresecent in Sauble Beach South Bruce Peninsula prompting a massive search effort.

Several hours later the OPP helicopter spotted the boy in a wooded area about a kilometre from his home.

The video is from the vantage point of the helicopter and shows how officers coordinated to find the boy once he was spotted from the air.

“Actually we’ve got several officers making their way through it and, uh, you’re actually not far, maybe 20 metres,” the pilot says.

The officers and the boy are illuminated in the video as it shows police making their way through the woods to his location.

The boy was found in good condition despite spending several hours on his own and in the woods.

The officers on the ground thank the helicopter to which the pilot responds, “yeah 10-4 that’s awesome boys.”

You can watch the full video below: