LONDON, ONT. -- One person is still believed to be trapped after a building under construction collapsed in London, Ont. Friday morning, killing one person and injuring five others.

Emergency crews responded to 555 Teeple Terrace around 11:40 a.m. after a report of a partial building collapse.

The City of London reports that a fourth-storey wall collapsed, trapping workers underneath it.

Video from inside the building provided by a worker shows what appears to be part of multiple floors that have collapsed to the ground.

Five people were immediately taken to hospital, where one later died. The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says two others were in serious condition, with two more in fair condition.

Crews from the London Fire Department and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service continued to work to pull two more people from the construction rubble into the afternoon, and private heavy rescue equipment was brought in to assist.

Nearly four hours after the first five people were taken from the scene, an inflatable bag was used to help lift a concrete slab off of one of the two remaining victims inside the building.

With the worker on a intravenous line and paramedics monitoring his condition, the slab was lifted just enough that the man could be freed from the debris. He was then transported to hospital by ambulance.

Besides paramedics, a number of additional health care workers in scrubs were spotted responding directly to the scene, believed to be helping to monitor those still trapped.

Meanwhile LHSC says it has called a Code Orange, with patients being taken in at Victoria Hospital. A Code Orange is called when an event results in a large number of people requiring emergency treatment.

The location is the construction site for a new four-storey condominium, Nest on Wonderland.

- With files from The Canadian Press