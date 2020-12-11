LONDON, ONT. -- Two people are still believed to be trapped after a building under construction collapsed in London, Ont. Friday morning, killing one person and injuring four others.

Emergency crews responded to 555 Teeple Terrace around 11:40 a.m. after a report of a partial building collapse.

The City of London reports that a four-storey wall collapsed, trapping workers underneath it.

Video from inside the building provided by a worker shows what appears to be part of multiple floors that have collapsed to the ground.

Five people were taken to hospital, but one has since died. There is no word on the severity of the injuries to the other four workers.

Crews from the London Fire Department and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service continue to work to pull two more people from the construction rubble.

Private heavy rescue equipment was also brought in to assist. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted that the province's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue (HUSAR) team was also being sent.

Besides paramedics, a number of additional health care workers in scrubs were spotted responding directly to the scene, but it's unclear what their role is there.

The location is the construction site for a new four-storey condominium, Nest on Wonderland.