One charged following stabbing near Listowel, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

One person is charged following a stabbing near Listowel, Ont., according to police.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, officers and Perth County paramedics were called to an address on Perth Road 164 for a report of an injured person.

According to police, one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was arrested at the scene.

During the arrest, police say an officer was assaulted but thankfully not injured.

A 23-year-old woman from Guelph is charged with assault with a weapon and assault with intent to resist arrest.