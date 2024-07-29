OLYMPIC UPDATE: London-born skateboarder Cordano Russell advances to final

Cordano Russell will skate for a medal later this morning after finishing seventh in Men’s Street Skateboarding in the preliminary round.

The London-born skateboarder posted a total of 263.87 at La Concorde, 11 points behind the leader Jagger Eaton of the USA.

Russell, who was born while his mother Nadia was attending Fanshawe College, moved to St. Louis as a toddler, and now resides in San Diego, CA.

London-born beach volleyball player Heather Bansley and her partner Sophie Bukovec lost their second straight match at the games 2-0 to China Monday morning.

The duo lost 21-15, 21-19 and will play their final round-robin pool game Thursday against Australia.

Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont. and her Team Canada Women’s Basketball team play their first game at 11:15 a.m. against France.