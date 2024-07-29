LONDON
London

    • OLYMPIC UPDATE: London-born skateboarder Cordano Russell advances to final

    cordano russell - july 2024
    Share

    Cordano Russell will skate for a medal later this morning after finishing seventh in Men’s Street Skateboarding in the preliminary round.

    The London-born skateboarder posted a total of 263.87 at La Concorde, 11 points behind the leader Jagger Eaton of the USA.

    Russell, who was born while his mother Nadia was attending Fanshawe College, moved to St. Louis as a toddler, and now resides in San Diego, CA.

    London-born beach volleyball player Heather Bansley and her partner Sophie Bukovec lost their second straight match at the games 2-0 to China Monday morning.

    The duo lost 21-15, 21-19 and will play their final round-robin pool game Thursday against Australia.

    Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont. and her Team Canada Women’s Basketball team play their first game at 11:15 a.m. against France. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News