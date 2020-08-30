Advertisement
Officials confirm EF0 tornado touched down in Point Clark Friday
Tornado damage near Point Clark Ont. on Aug. 29, 2020. (Courtesy: Mike Nailor)
LONDON, ONT. -- Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Point Clark Friday evening.
The twister saw maximum wind speeds of 130 km/h, with a length of 300 metres and 80 metres wide.
A number of trees were uprooted, power lines were knocked down and significant damage was caused to some homes.
No injuries have been reported.
The @westernuNTP team has confirmed an EF0 tornado in Point Clark, ON, from Friday at 10:15 PM. Max wind speed 130 km/h, path length 300 m, path width 80 m. The tornado came off Lake Huron sending trees falling in multiple directions, some on top of houses (see images). #onstorm pic.twitter.com/xg1oY6usM1— Northern Tornadoes Project (@westernuNTP) August 30, 2020