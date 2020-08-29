LONDON, ONT. -- Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed two twisters in the region on Thursday and is working on a possible third one Friday night.

The first one was recorded near Mount Carmel at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. It was a category EF1 with 155 km/h winds, 100 metres wide and 7.1 km long.

A vortex/funnel cloud was observed in St. Thomas at 3:05 p.m. but it didn't touch down.

Ten minutes later, an EF1 tornado was reported near Union, 150 metres wide, 5.2 km long with 150 km/h winds.

The team is also looking into a possible tornado in the Point Clark and Huron-Kinloss Township area Friday evening.

Crews are on site assessing damage to the area.