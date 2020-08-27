Advertisement
Parts of Elgin County are under a tornado warning
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 3:22PM EDT
A tornado warning is in effect for St. Thomas, Aylmer and Eastern Elgin County.
Environment Canada issued the warning shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.
Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.
The agency is warning that this is a potentially dangerous situation and are asking people to take cover if threatening weather approaches.