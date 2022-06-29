Officers attacked by dogs in Port Elgin drug bust: Police

Officers attacked by dogs in Port Elgin drug bust: Police

Saugeen Shores police headquarters in Port Elgin as seen in March 2022. (CTV file photo) Saugeen Shores police headquarters in Port Elgin as seen in March 2022. (CTV file photo)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver