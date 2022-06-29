Officers attacked by dogs in Port Elgin drug bust: Police
Two Saugeen Shores Police officers were injured during a drug bust in Port Elgin Tuesday morning.
They were part of a team executing a search warrant at a home on Bricker Street according to a police statement, and were bitten by dogs. Both suffered minor injuries, with one needing hospital treatment. That officer has since been released, police said.
Officers found $11,600 worth of fentanyl and $2,400 worth of cocaine in the home, along with $2,100 in cash.
Seven people were arrested in the home. A 53-year-old Saugeen Shores man is charged with drug-related offences and possession of a weapon. His identity was not released. He remains in custody, according to police.
