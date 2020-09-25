LONDON, ONT -- Two drivers going 100 km/h over the limit, two pickup trucks impounded, two court dates.

A London police officer pulled over two pickup trucks Wednesday who were driving side-by-side down Wellington Road at 175 km/h.

The posted speed limit in the area was 70 km/h.

Both drivers had their licenses taken away, their vehicles impounded and are facing mandatory court dates for charges of stunt driving.

The maximum penalty for someone found guilty of stunt driving is a fine of $2,000 for a first time offender but can go as high at $10,000.

You can also face a two-year license suspension and up to six months in jail.