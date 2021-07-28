LONDON, ONT. -- Around 10:30 Tuesday evening, police responded to a call in regard to a man with knives in the 300-block of Dufferin Avenue.

Once on scene, the male suspect was located by the officers. 

The male allegedly ran directly at the officers with knives in his hands.

As a result, the officer discharged his firearm causing serious but not threatening injuries.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

Police on scene 100m east of Waterloo at Dufferin

 