LONDON, ONT. -- Around 10:30 Tuesday evening, police responded to a call in regard to a man with knives in the 300-block of Dufferin Avenue.

Once on scene, the male suspect was located by the officers.

The male allegedly ran directly at the officers with knives in his hands.

As a result, the officer discharged his firearm causing serious but not threatening injuries.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.