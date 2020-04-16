MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has laid criminal charges against an OPP officer involved in a crash that left a mother and daughter in critical condition.

The crash happened on Southdale Road at Verulam Street on July 28, 2019, during a police pursuit of another vehicle that began in Sarnia and ended in London.

An OPP cruiser struck a taxi cab, leaving 27-year-old Porsche Clark and her nine-year-old daughter Skyla with serious injuries. The taxi's driver was also treated in hospital.

The SIU says Middlesex County OPP Const. Timothy Groves is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Groves is scheduled to appear in a London court on June 2.

Following the pursuit, two Mississauga, Ont. men were arrested near a south London parking lot and charged with multiple counts including robbery with a firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, among others.

They are accused in connection with the robbery of a TD Bank at 1210 London Road in Sarnia, Ont. that same day.

No one was injured in the robbery.