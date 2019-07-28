

CTV London





Police from three jurisdictions were involved in a search in London late Sunday afternoon, for suspects wanted in what police say was an armed robbery in Sarnia.

While two suspects were caught in London at Exeter Road and Chalkstone Road, two people were "severely injured" as the fleeing vehicle was involved in "three or four separate collisions" in London, said Const. George Demopoulos of the London police.

One of those injured was a child. "Police are concerned for those injured," Demopoulos said.

One of the vehicles struck was a police cruiser.

While Demopoulos couldn't say where the crashes occurred in the city, police closed Southdale Road East at Verulam Street due to the investigation. A heavily damaged taxi cab was found on scene.

London police, Sarnia police and the OPP were all involved in the search, which began in Sarnia.

Demopoulos says the suspect vehicle came into London off Highway 401 at Wellington Road. The vehicle then travelled to Southdale Road, Jalna Boulevard and eventually onto Exeter Road.

The vehicle was ditched on Exeter Road and the suspects fled on foot.

Demopoulos says citizens alerted police that two men were hiding near a parking lot at Exeter Road and Chalkstone Drive. The suspects were arrested without incident about 5:15 p.m.

Police were stationed near the Kenworth Truck Cente on Exeter Road and also at other intersections along Exeter Road while the hunt was on.

A K-9 unit and a helicopter were also involved in the search.

Demopoulos thanked the public for assistance as well as that of the other police forces who remained in London to search.

"It's quite common to call on neighbouring jurisdictions for assistance. This was brought to a successful ending."

Charges are pending, he said.