Numerous guns and other items stolen while people were at funerals: OPP
OPP display items they say were stolen from homes while people attended funerals. (Source: Elgin County OPP)
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 4:27PM EST
A man and woman are facing close to 90 charges after police say they broke into residences throughout Southwestern Ontario during funeral services.
A 45-year-old woman of Dutton-Dunwich and a 55-year-old man, also of Dutton-Dunwich, were arrested following an investigation by OPP Elgin and Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).
The woman is facing charges of:
- break and enter
- possess break-in instruments,
- obstruct peace officer,
- removing vehicle identification number,
- assault peace officer (two counts),
- possession of property obtained by crime (16 counts),
- possession of a firearm obtained by crime (18 counts),
- careless storage of a firearm obtained by crime (four counts),
- possession of a prohibited device (three counts).
The man is charged with:
- possession of property obtained by crime (16 counts),
- possession of a firearm obtained by crime (18 counts),
- careless storage of a firearm obtained by crime (four counts),
- possession of a prohibited device (three counts),
- removing vehicle identification number.
OPP are urging people to be cautious when publishing funeral details.