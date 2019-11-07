

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





A man and woman are facing close to 90 charges after police say they broke into residences throughout Southwestern Ontario during funeral services.

A 45-year-old woman of Dutton-Dunwich and a 55-year-old man, also of Dutton-Dunwich, were arrested following an investigation by OPP Elgin and Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

The woman is facing charges of:

break and enter

possess break-in instruments,

obstruct peace officer,

removing vehicle identification number,

assault peace officer (two counts),

possession of property obtained by crime (16 counts),

possession of a firearm obtained by crime (18 counts),

careless storage of a firearm obtained by crime (four counts),

possession of a prohibited device (three counts).

The man is charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime (16 counts),

possession of a firearm obtained by crime (18 counts),

careless storage of a firearm obtained by crime (four counts),

possession of a prohibited device (three counts),

removing vehicle identification number.

OPP are urging people to be cautious when publishing funeral details.