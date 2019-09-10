

CTV London





Provincial police are warning the public of the dangers of publishing too much personal information in regards to funeral details following a rise in break and enters.

Police say they have seen an increase of break and enters at homes while families are away for funerals.

The public is urged to be cautious when posting funeral arrangements online and in local newspapers, specifically any address information.

The OPP is also recommending that if you plan on being away from your residence for an extended period of time; to share absence details with a trusted neighbour or family member. Any suspicious activity should be reported to police immediately.