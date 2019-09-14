Featured
North Perth man charged with sexual assault with a weapon
CTV London
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:46AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 12:16PM EDT
Perth OPP are investigating a sexual assault in Listowel.
Police say it happened on Sept. 8 inside a home.
A 25-year-old North Perth man has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and two counts of fail to comply with probation.
The accused was held for a bail hearing Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.